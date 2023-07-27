HOUSTON, Texas -- Jude Bellingham says he is confident he can meet the high expectations at Real Madrid following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham scored his first goal since his £88.5million transfer in the 2-0 win over Manchester United in Houston on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has arrived with the tag of one of the best young players in the world and he says he's confident of living up to the billing.

"I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players are," said Bellingham, speaking to reporters at NRG Stadium.

"I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in. The role I am playing is enjoyable. I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season.

"It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high as they should be.

"The standards that are set and the way everyone applies themselves in training, the mentality day in day out. I enjoy that."

Jude Bellingham scored his first Real Madrid goal in Wednesday's friendly against Manchester United. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bellingham only played the first 45 minutes against United, but it was still enough time for the England international to become involved in the running battle with Lisandro Martinez.

The pair squared up early on before Martinez was booked for a heavy challenge, which prompted a moment of pushing and shoving between the two players.

"The little tiff with Martinez is one of those things," said Bellingham afterwards.

"He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time and I was f---ing this and f---ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it. I know what goes on the pitch stays on the pitch. I saw him at the end of the game and wished him well.

"I can respect that when two players are trying to win for their team and can come together and be respectful after the game. He is a great competitor and a great player. Just like me, he wants to win. Sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game. I am really respectful. We can have that moment after the game."