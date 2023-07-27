Bayern Munich caused a minor stir earlier this summer by breaking with modern custom to release a predominantly white home kit for the 2023-24 season.

That jersey, with its clean white torso and red sleeves, was designed as a nod to that worn by the club when they first came up to the Bundesliga in 1965.

The shirt harks back to a time when the club probably didn't have too many fans outside of Bavaria, never mind Germany.

Now, in stark contrast, Bayern have released an away kit which is entirely global in its outlook and thoroughly modern in its design.

Sprinkled across a shimmering ocean of black fabric, the jersey is covered in hundreds of neon pink and turquoise diamonds which are arranged to form a map of the world across the entire front of the shirt.

The idea, according to manufacturer Adidas, is to acknowledge Bayern fan clubs all around the globe who are bound together by the same universal club motto: "Mia san Mia" ("We are who we are.") That very same motto takes pride of place inside the collar of the new away shirt.

While they are eye-catching in their own right, the lozenge-shaped flecks that make up the map pattern resemble those found on the Bayern club crest, which in turn are taken from the official Bavarian state flag.

The design is topped off by the bright pink colour featuring in the stripes down the shoulder and a single one across the collar.

To underline the global theme of the jersey, Bayern stars such as Thomas Muller will wear it on the pitch for first time when they play Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo on July 29.