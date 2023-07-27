Steve Nicol explains why he thinks losing Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq would be a real loss for Liverpool. (1:44)

Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq from Liverpool, it was announced on Thursday.

The England international confirmed his departure from Liverpool following 12 years at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will join former club teammate Steven Gerrard, who took over as Al Ettifaq manager on July 3 after spells at Rangers and Aston Villa.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and went on to captain the club and lifted seven major trophies at the Merseyside club including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Speaking to Liverpool's website, club manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Monday when we arrived back in Liverpool, Hendo was waiting for us to say goodbye properly to the team and to the coaching staff as well, so that was a really nice gesture -- a really nice thing to do.

"I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way. It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

"We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear -- as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that's football."

Henderson made 492 appearances for Liverpool and scored 33 goals during his 12 years at the club.

He is the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi League and sources have told ESPN that other clubs in the country are eyeing moves from Liverpool's Fabinho and Thiago.