USA vs. Portugal, Netherlands vs. Vietnam LIVE updates

An exciting final matchday in Group E of the 2023 Women's World Cup awaits as the United States team plays Portugal on Tuesday (3 a.m. ET, live on Fox) at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Meanwhile, Netherlands faces Vietnam at the same time at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - United States 2 1 1 0 +3 4 2 - Netherlands 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 - Portugal 2 1 0 1 +1 3 4 - Vietnam 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

The U.S. beat Vietnam 3-0 in its first game of the tournament before drawing 1-1 against the Netherlands, which means they can advance if they win or draw against Portugal. The Netherlands edged Portugal 1-0 in its first game of the tournament before sharing points with the U.S.

Follow along for updates, instant analysis and the key moments.