LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool line up Lavia deal

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool line up Lavia deal

Liverpool and Southampton will continue to discuss a deal for midfielder Roméo Lavia, says Fabrizio Romano.

Lavia, 19, has been the subject of interest from the top clubs in Europe after a fine season in the Premier League. The Reds saw a £37m bid rejected earlier this week, but could return with an offer of £42.5m plus £2.5m add-ons. Though relegated Southampton are holding out for £50m.

Liverpool need a replacement for Jordan Henderson, while Fabinho is also closing on a move to Saudi Arabia. The club have already signed Alexis Mac Allister (£35m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£60m) in their midfield overhaul.

Chelsea are also reported to be in the running for Lavia if they fail to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton for around £100m.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- USMNT star Weston McKennie remains available for transfer from Juventus this summer, reports Corriere dello Sport. Juventus have yet to receive an offer for the 24-year-old, who was on loan at Leeds United last season. However, Juve manager Maximiliano Allegri could also be prepared to include him as part of his squad for the upcoming season if he remains at the Allianz Stadium.

- Boca Juniors are at the front of the queue to sign Valencia striker Edinson Cavani, according to Marca. With one year left on his contract at the LaLiga club, the 36-year-old Uruguay star is discussing a resolution that would see his deal terminated. He scored five goals in 25 league matches last season, but the report indicates that he is set to leave Spain's top flight.

- Positive talks have been held between Bayern Munich and Internazionale over a deal for goalkeeper Yann Sommer, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 34-year-old Switzerland international has emerged as Inter's top choice to replace Andre Onana this summer, and a deal worth €6m has been agreed that would see him make the switch to San Siro.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are tracking Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, reports Ekrem Konur. The 20-year-old has been in excellent form of late, having contributed to six goals in his last three matches, and it is believed that the Brazilian side would be prepared to let him go for a fee of €20m.