Transfer Talk: Brighton spurn Chelsea's £80m bid for Caicedo

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Brighton won't budge on Caicedo move

Chelsea have seen their latest offer of £80 million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo's transfer rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The proposal to sign the 21-year-old Ecuador international was "immediately" turned down, which is now the fourth time the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have been unsuccessful in their attempts to land the player. However, talks are set to continue as Mauricio Pochettino's side try to get a deal over the line.

While Caicedo remains Chelsea's priority option, the Athletic reports that Brighton are currently unwilling to change their stance to allow him to leave the Amex Stadium. That has forced Chelsea to consider alternatives -- including Southampton star Romeo Lavia, who has recently been linked with Liverpool.

Caicedo is contracted at Brighton until the summer of 2027 after signing new terms in January.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer worth €50m to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, writes the Athletic. The 20-year-old is reported to have informed the club of his desire to leave this summer, with Manchester United also keen on his signature, but it is said that PSG are prepared to walk away if their opening offer is turned down.

- USMNT star Weston McKennie remains available for transfer from Juventus this summer, reports Corriere dello Sport. Juventus have yet to receive an offer for the 24-year-old, who was on loan at Leeds United last season. However, Juve manager Maximiliano Allegri could also be prepared to include him as part of his squad for the upcoming season if he remains at the Allianz Stadium.

- Boca Juniors are at the front of the queue to sign Valencia striker Edinson Cavani, according to Marca. With one year left on his contract at the LaLiga club, the 36-year-old Uruguay star is currently discussing a resolution that would see his deal terminated. He scored five goals in 25 league matches last season, but the latest indicates that he is set to leave Spain's top flight.

- Positive talks have been held between Bayern Munich and Internazionale over a deal for goalkeeper Yann Sommer, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 34-year-old Switzerland international has emerged as Inter's top choice to replace Andre Onana this summer, and a deal worth €6m has been agreed that would see him make the switch to the San Siro.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are tracking Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, reports Ekrem Konur. The 20-year-old has been in excellent form of late, having contributed to six goals in his last three matches, and it is believed that the Brazilian side would be prepared to let him go for a fee of €20m.