Barcelona president Joan Laporta speaks about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and reveals how close he was to joining Barcelona. (2:11)

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has said he is aiming for the club's brand to become a world leader and named the New York Yankees as his inspiration.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Beckham outlined his initial hopes for Miami, who recently completed one of the first major goals: Signing one of the best players of all-time, Lionel Messi following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I said, 'What I want is the New York Yankees,'" Beckham said. "Whether you're a baseball fan, whether you're a fan of the Yankees, whether you love New York, I want to create a brand like they have.

"You see the Yankees hat and straight away you know what it is. I want people walking around in our baseball caps knowing that's a Miami cap, that's a Miami brand. Even if you're not a soccer fan, you want to wear the jersey and the cap."

Beckham also confirmed he hopes to one day create a women's side at the club.

David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami alongside Jose Mas and Jorge Mas. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Messi's arrival, along with fellow former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, comes during a difficult season at Miami. The club made the Major League Soccer playoffs in two of their first three seasons but sit bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Messi has scored in both of his first two games for the club -- the first was a free-kick winner in stoppage time against Cruz Azul, next came a brace and an assist in his first home start against Atlanta United.

"Yes, we have a great brand, but the most important thing is what we do on the pitch," Beckham added. "Unfortunately as an owner, you realise you have to make tough decisions."