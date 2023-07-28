Stevie Nicol and Don Hutchison critique Paris Saint-Germain's handling of Kylian Mbappe and not bringing him on the preseason tour. (2:35)

Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete a stunning deal to sign Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona, sources have told ESPN.

The French champions have been interested in the 26-year-old for a long time, and, according to sources, the forward has already agreed a five-year contract at PSG.

Dembélé has a €50 million ($55m) release clause in his Barca contract that is valid until July 31, when it goes up to €100m.

The France international also has an extension offer from Barca on the table, but PSG are confident that the player is more attracted by their project.

According to sources, there are still details to be sorted out but negotiations between the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, and Luis Campos, the PSG sporting director, are positive.

Sources added that Barca boss Xavi wants to keep Dembélé as he considers him a key player, but understands the club knows that receiving a big transfer fee will help them with their financial issues.

The Catalans would be unable to do anything if Dembélé agrees to the move and PSG pay the release clause.

Dembélé signed for the LaLiga giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth €105m but has struggled with injury issues during his time at Camp Nou.

The forward has scored 40 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and has won three LaLiga titles in Spain.

Dembélé is set to become the latest arrival at PSG, who have signed Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernández, Cher Ndour, Lee Kang-in and a new manager, Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, PSG are still waiting on a conclusion to the Kylian Mbappé contract dispute after the striker turned down talks to join Saudi club Al Hilal.

Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid remain Mbappé's preferred destination if he leaves this summer and to expect progress on a potential deal to be made next month.

