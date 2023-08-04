Christian Pulisic opens up about how proud his grandmother would have been of him after signing for AC Milan. (1:26)

United States midfielder Yunus Musah has joined Italian giants AC Milan on a five-year contract after completing a transfer from Valencia, the clubs announced Friday.

ESPN reported Thursday that Musah was set to undergo a medical in Milan on Friday after a deal was reached between the clubs. Valencia confirmed in their announcement that Musah has moved for a fee of €20 million ($21.9m) plus add-ons.

Musah becomes the second U.S. international to sign for Milan this summer after Christian Pulisic joined from Chelsea. Milan is controlled by the American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners led by Gerry Cardinale, and baseball's New York Yankees are a minority investor.

Milan announced that Musah will wear No. 80 on his jersey at the San Siro.

The New York-born player holds an Italian passport having spent part of his upbringing in the northern Italian town of Castelfranco Veneto, Treviso, meaning he will not take up one of the non-EU slots on Milan's roster.

Despite also being eligible to play for Italy, England or Ghana, Musah made his debut for the USMNT in 2020 and later declared his international allegiance to the country of his birth.

He has gone onto make 27 appearances for the U.S. and started all four games at the 2022 World Cup before an elimination at the hands of the Netherlands in the round of 16.

At club level, Musah spent four years at Valencia after joining from Arsenal's academy. During that time he established himself as a first-team regular, able to play both in the center of midfield and in a wide position.

He made 37 appearances across all competitions Valencia last season and helped the club avoid relegation.

Musah will now have the chance to compete in the Champions League this season after Milan finished fourth in Serie A last campaign.

