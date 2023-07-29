Teenage Colombia striker Linda Caicedo is healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding the frightening incident was partly due to the pressure of playing in her first Women's World Cup.

Caicedo, who is expected to play Sunday when Colombia face Germany in Sydney, slowed to a stop during training on Thursday, then put a hand to her chest and laid down on the pitch as teammates and medical staff rushed to her aid.

"It's just an incident, she was tired," Abadia said. "She was a bit stressed as well, because she was playing in her first World Cup ... [which] has great relevance. And she's 18 years of age. She's a girl as far as football goes. But she has a great capacity and great character to assimilate all of this.

"That is why she's one of the players in the world today who is a rising star. And it was just an episode, it's finished, it's over. We're quite happy about this. No problem."

Linda Caicedo, 18, became the youngest goal scorer at this World Cup when she netted against South Korea in Colombia's opener. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Caicedo, who plays for Real Madrid, became the youngest player to score in this World Cup in Colombia's 2-0 win over South Korea, darting in from the midfield and curling in a shot from the edge of the box.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15 and is regarded as an inspirational figure on and off the field, with a reputation as one of the sport's rising stars.

Colombia and Germany are even at the top of Group H on three points apiece. Colombia take on Morocco in their final group game on Aug. 3 in Perth.