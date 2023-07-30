Transfer Talk: Liverpool a surprise loan option for Mbappe

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool an option for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could turn down a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia in favour of a loan move to Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

The 24-year-old striker has frustrated Paris Saint-Germain officials by refusing to talk to Al Hilal, despite his club accepting the Saudi's world record bid of £259 million. And now, PSG fear that the Frenchman will leave the capital for nothing and join Real Madrid next summer when his contract expires.

Madrid remain interested in Mbappe but are unable to compete with Al Hilal's offer. Liverpool, meanwhile, are prepared to offer Mbappe a one-year loan deal that works for everyone; it gets Mbappe out of Paris, provides the French club with a fee of sorts, and which also enables Mbappe to join Madrid next summer as he wishes.

Mbappe respects Liverpool and Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp, and is open to the move, while his agent -- and mother, a Liverpool fan -- is also keen.

Mbappe talked to Liverpool representatives before leaving AS Monaco for PSG in 2017, and while those talks were ultimately unsuccessful at the time, they could now pay off as Klopp looks to pull off one of the most sensational moves of the summer.

PSG have stated that Mbappe is available to both Al Hilal or Real Madrid for a world record fee. Madrid are yet to place a bid to rival the Saudi club's, and are waiting for PSG or Mbappe himself to make the first move.

Liverpool could pull off the transfer coup of the decade if wantaway PSG striker Kylian Mbappe joins them on loan. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a sensational deal that would take Harry Kane to Germany from Tottenham Hotspur, but the two clubs are about £15m away in their valuation. That's according to the Daily Mail, who believe that Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are due to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday in an effort to thrash out a deal that works for both clubs. Bayern are likely to bid £75m and they believe that's a fair fee for a 30-year-old striker out of contract next summer. Levy will want closer to £90m, but Bayern are confident a deal can be done. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is prioritising a striker -- specifically Kane -- with current Bayern forward Sadio Mane closing in a move to Al Nassr.

- AS Roma are looking to ease their striker challenges by making a move for West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca on loan, with an option to buy, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old Italian joined the Hammers last summer for £35.5m but had a disappointing debut season tainted by injuries. Roma could secure Scamacca initially for £4m, with an option to make the move permanent for £19m if the forward reaches a certain number of appearances, or if Roma qualify for the Champions League. Roma have been reeling since existing striker Tammy Abraham's long-term injury sustained at the end of last season. The England international looks likely to miss a large part of the 2023-24 campaign.

- Chelsea have agreed a fee of £23.5m to sign Rennes teenage sensation Lesley Ugochukwu, and the French club are looking to replace him with either Nemanja Matic and Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to L'Equipe. Ugochukwu's impending departure leaves a hole in Rennes' midfield, with the French club preparing for life in the Europa League following their fourth-place finish last season. Bakayoko, 28, already knows the club after having risen through the French side's academy before joining Monaco in 2014. Bakayoko is believed to be Rennes' first choice, but 34-four-year-old Matic, who has plenty of experience having spent two spells at Chelsea, winning two league titles and an FA Cup with the Blues, is also on their wanted list. Matic played 50 matches for Roma last season.

- Luis Suarez could be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF after the Uruguay legend striker agreed to terminate his contract at Gremio a year early, according to Marca. Suarez has agreed to stay in Brazil until the end of their domestic season in December on the condition that he ends his contract sooner than the original expiration at the end of 2024. Suarez joined Gremio in January 2023 to much fanfare, and he has been one of the league's top scorers, netting 16 times and adding nine assists. However, he is keen to rejoin Messi in MLS, and Gremio have agreed to let him go now that he will see out the remainder of the campaign.