After reaching a high, there is usually a fall.

Philippines were just hoping it would not come as soon as five days after their historic 1-0 triumph over New Zealand -- their first-ever at the FIFA Women's World Cup in their debut tournament.

Unfortunately for the Filipinas, they were handed the most brutal of reality checks as former champions Norway -- who had not even scored a goal in their opening two matches -- sparked into life to claim a 6-0 rout at Eden Park.

Although there would have been plenty of optimism in the Philippines camp heading into the tie, the contest was effectively over just after the half-hour mark as they found themselves three goals down after a blistering start by the Norwegians.

The Filipinas just had no answer for the imposing Sophie Roman Haug, who netted twice inside 17 minutes before Caroline Graham Hansen added a third.

Things went from bad to worse for Alen Stajcic's charges after the break as they had Alicia Barker scoring an own-goal, conceded a penalty which was converted by Guro Reiten and then had Sofia Harrison sent off a mere ten minutes after she had been brought on as a substitute -- all before Haug capped off a fine evening's work as she completed her hat-trick in injury-time.

In the end, there was no real humiliation in losing to such opposition --- even by such a huge scoreline.

After all, Norway are a team with pedigree at the Women's World Cup, having gone all the way to win it back in 1995.

Since then, they have finished fourth twice and only missed out of the knockout round once in six editions.

They boast famous names like Hansen and Reiten plying their trades from Barcelona to Chelsea, and did not even need to call upon the injured Ada Hegerberg -- who won the first-ever Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018 -- on Sunday.

After the high of their victory over New Zealand in their second game at the FIFA Women's World Cup, Philippines were handed a brutal reality check as they were completely outclassed by Norway on Sunday. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

And ultimately, Philippines were never really expected to advance out of the group stage despite the fact that they gave themselves every chance to do so.

If anything, simply by winning a match in their first WWC appearance, the Filipinas have already exceeded expectations.

Now they have to look to the future and ensure it will not be long before they are once again gracing the biggest stage football has to offer.

As much as the victory over New Zealand will give them the belief that they can perform on such a massive occasion, the humbling loss to the Norwegians is a stark reminder of the gulf in class they still need to make up on the global powerhouses.

While in the short, and even medium term arguably, Philippines can still rely on tapping on mixed-heritage players who have grown up and learnt the game in more established footballing nations such as the United States, the long-term goal should still be growing the sport and producing talent from within the country.

That is the exact same conundrum the men's game -- and Philippine football, as a whole -- is facing, in a nation that has historically been more fixated on basketball, boxing and volleyball.

Thankfully, the Filipinas have provided the perfect heroines for many a young child to aspire to emulate and pursue a footballing dream.

In victory, and in defeat, Philippines have plenty to take away from their Women's World Cup debut.