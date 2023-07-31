LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal keen on Ajax star Kudus

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal keen on Kudus

Arsenal are interested in signing forward Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, says The Daily Express.

Kudus, 22, joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020 and has picked up 23 goals and 11 assists in 84 games. The Ghana international can play as a midfielder, out wide, or as a false No. 9 striker and has been tracked by Chelsea and Man United in recent months.

Former Arsenal transfer chief Sven Mislintat is now at Ajax and could be key to talks, with both clubs already having completed a deal for defender Jurrien Timber.

Ajax want at least €45 million from clubs interested in Kudus and the Gunners have already spent well over €200m this summer to strengthen their squad.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco for the signing of centre-back Axel Disasi, according to the Athletic. The Blues, who lost Wesley Fofana to an ACL injury, will bring Disasi from the Ligue 1 side for a deal worth £38m. Foot Mercato have added that Monaco are close to making a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

- Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has verbally agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources told ESPN last week that PSG and the 26-year-old forward has already agreed a five-year contract. Dembele has a €50m ($55m) release clause in his Barca contract that is valid until July 31, when it goes up to €100m.

- Al Ahli are looking to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to L'Equipe. The 26-year-old Morocco midfielder is also on Manchester United's radar, but sources told ESPN last week that the Old Trafford side would need to offload more players first. Al Ahli have already signed several stars this offseason, including Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.

- Real Sociedad are looking at signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to The Daily Mail. The 26-year-old was hampered by a hamstring injury during his loan spell at Atletico Madrid last season, but La Real are aiming to bring him back ahead of their return to the Champions League.