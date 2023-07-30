Transfer Talk: USMNT's Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest?

Matt Turner is an option to be signed by Nottingham Forest, who are looking for a new starting keeper. Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USMNT's Turner to Forest?

Nottingham Forest will sign one goalkeeper out of Arsenal's Matt Turner and Manchester United's Dean Henderson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Henderson, 26, spent last season on loan at Forest and made 20 appearances before picking up a thigh problem, at which point Keylor Navas was brought in on loan from Paris Saint-Germain as the club did enough to stay in the Premier League.

Henderson is now back at Old Trafford but has his path to first-team football blocked with Andre Onana coming in from Internazionale to replace David de Gea as United's top keeper.

Similarly, Turner is behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order at Arsenal and could face further competition from Brentford's David Raya, who is also on the Gunners' radar.

Forest have asked Arsenal about what would be required to make Turner's move permanent. The 29-year-old USMNT keeper signed for Arsenal from the New England Revolution in the summer of 2022 and only made seven appearances during his first campaign in England, all of which came in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Turner's fellow USMNT teammate Ethan Horvath has been between the sticks in Forest's most recent pre-season friendlies having spent last season with Premier League newcomers Luton Town, although it now seems he will be displaced.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco for the signing of centre-back Axel Disasi, according to the Athletic. The Blues, who lost Wesley Fofana to an ACL injury, will bring Disasi from the Ligue 1 side for a deal worth £38m. Foot Mercato have added that Monaco are close to making a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

- Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has verbally agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources told ESPN last week that PSG and the 26-year-old forward has already agreed a five-year contract. Dembele has a €50 million ($55m) release clause in his Barca contract that is valid until July 31, when it goes up to €100m.

- Al Ahli are looking to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to L'Equipe. The 26-year-old Morocco midfielder is also on Manchester United's radar, but sources told ESPN last week that the Old Trafford side would need to offload more players first. Al Ahli have already signed several stars this offseason, including Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.

- Real Sociedad are looking at signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to The Daily Mail. The 26-year-old was hampered by a hamstring injury during his loan spell at Atletico Madrid last season, but La Real are aiming to bring him back ahead of their return to the Champions League.