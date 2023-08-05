Rob Dawson debates whether Rasmus Hojlund will be a success at Manchester United after signing from Atalanta. (1:59)

Manchester United have signed forward Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta, the club announced on Saturday.

ESPN reported last month that United were set to pay £64 million ($82m) plus another £8m ($10m) in add-ons for the 20-year-old striker.

United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen to bolster his options up front ahead of next season with the club opting to focus on Højlund after deciding against moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Sources have told ESPN that while Ten Hag had previously preferred to add an experienced striker to his squad, the Dutchman has come round to the idea of working with youngster Højlund because of his potential.

Højlund scored nine goals in 32 appearances for Atalanta in Serie A last season.

The Denmark international is United's latest signing this summer following the arrivals of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper André Onana from Inter Milan.