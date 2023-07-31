Dusan Vlahovic could be linked with a move to Chelsea from Juventus. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Juve mull swap deal for star strikers

Chelsea are prepared to send forward Romelu Lukaku to Juventus in a swap deal that would see Dusan Vlahovic head to Stamford Bridge, reports Sky Sports Italia.

The report states that Chelsea had not considered inserting Lukaku into a swap deal, but Juventus are currently the only interested club in the 30-year-old striker.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Internazionale, and whilst he was linked with a permanent return to the San Siro this summer, the Italian outfit have withdrawn their interest after a deal failed to materialise.

This has left Lukaku in limbo as Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks elsewhere for attacking options. Lukaku attracted interest from Saudi clubs as well but remains keen on a return to Serie A.

Vlahovic is one striker that has reportedly caught the eye of Pochettino, following an impressive 2022-23 season where the 23-year-old Serbia star netted 14 goals in all competitions for Juventus.

The report adds that the two clubs have yet to agree on any deal deal.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are £25 million apart in valuation for forward Harry Kane, per the Athletic. The report reveals that representatives from both clubs met to discuss a deal for the 30-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his current deal with Spurs. Whilst Bayern had their first approach of €70m rejected by Spurs last month, the two clubs are understood to have good relations. Bayern's chances of securing a deal for the England captain have looked to increase in recent days, with Football Insider revealing that Manchester United have cooled their interest in Kane after reaching an agreement for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

- Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to strike a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old notched 23 goals and17 assists in all competitions last season, leading to several clubs in Europe monitoring his situation this summer. The report indicates that Kolo Muani has emerged as a priority for Les Parisiens, who are eager to add to their attacking ranks following the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and the uncertain future of Kylian Mbappe.

- Arsenal are listening to offers for several players, including defender Kieran Tierney and forward Folarin Balogun, reports Football Insider. Tierney lost his starting left-back spot to Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, with Newcastle United understood to hold an interest in the 26-year-old. Balogun, meanwhile, endured a fruitful loan spell in France, last season, as he netted 22 goals in all competitions for Reims. The United States international has seemingly fallen further down the pecking order in north London, following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

- Barcelona are considering a swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix if Ousmane Dembélé departs, according to Sport. Dembélé has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, and if this materialises, the report reveals that the Catalan giants will consider attempting to strike a deal for Felix, who is understood to be eager on a move to the Nou Camp. The report suggests that Barcelona are aware of Atleti's desire to offload the Portuguese forward, who fell out with manager Diego Simeone last season, with the Spanish champions cautious of not over-spending on a potential deal.

- West Ham United have turned down Inter's €20m plus add-ons approach for forward Gianluca Scamacca, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet indicates that Inter will propose a new offer, close to €25m in total, however, it is reported that the Hammers are holding out for a fee closer to €30m, as they look to recuperate a significant amount of the €40m they splashed out for the 24-year-old last summer.