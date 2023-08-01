Phil Parkinson criticises Nathan Bishop's challenge on Paul Mullin that punctured his lung in Wrexham's win over Manchester United. (0:22)

Rob McElhenney has offered Paul Mullin a two-week stay at his Hollywood home to help the injured Wrexham striker recover from the punctured lung that will force him to miss the start of the club's return to League Two.

Mullin, who scored 38 goals in 46 games as Wrexham won promotion from the National League last season, was injured in a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a preseason friendly in San Diego on July 26.

The 28-year-old has been told by Wrexham's medical staff that he cannot travel back to the U.K. until the injury has recovered sufficiently for Mullin to fly.

With the Wrexham squad now back in Wales ahead of Saturday's League Two opening game against MK Dons, Mullin has stayed behind in California after the club's co-owner made his home available to him while he recuperates.

"This Paul thing is devastating to the club but, again, it's a contact sport and these things happen," McElhenney told S4C. "He's OK. I just texted with him this morning.

"He's in San Diego and he's going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales."

Wrexham are still waiting to assess the full extent of Mullin's anticipated absence from the team.

A worst-case scenario would see the player sidelined for up to three months, but a full picture is unlikely to emerge until he returns to the U.K.