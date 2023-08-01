Lisandro Martínez has encouraged his Manchester United teammates to keep shouting at each other after André Onana was caught berating Harry Maguire during the defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Onana raced out of his goal to scream at Maguire after the England defender made a mistake during the 3-2 defeat in Las Vegas on Sunday.

But Martínez said it is a good thing and wants to see it more often this season.

"It's better for [it], it's better for [it]," said Martínez, after being asked about the incident involving Maguire and Onana.

"If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well, you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It's part of football."

Martínez knows Onana well from their time together at Ajax. The Cameroon international has arrived from Inter Milan to take over in goal from David de Gea, who left the club as a free agent this summer.

"He has a big personality," Martínez added. "He can play football, he can deal with the pressure, he's really positive, he's a leader, that's the style of Manchester United."

Martínez is back playing again after missing the end of last season with a foot injury.

The Argentinian hasn't toned down his aggressive approach during preseason and has been involved in spats with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

The 25-year-old, though, is making no apologies for the way he plays, even in friendly matches.

"When I play football, I give everything," he said. "I play like this, with passion because when I look at the badge, I represent this club, it's amazing, all I can only give is my body and my heart and everything. I represent this club with my all and I hope all the players [do] as well.

"I feel fully fit now, I feel happy because I love football. It was really tough when you are out and you can't do anything, you know? But now I'm ready and looking forward."