The 2023 Women's World Cup is in full swing, and these daily files give you the latest reporting from around the tournament as well as betting lines, what-to-watch-for information and best reads. Check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from Australia and New Zealand.

The lead: Jamaica hold Brazil to send them crashing out

MELBOURNE/NAARM -- The end of a football match often sees a juxtaposition of emotions: from soaring ecstasy to deepest despair. When referee Esther Staubli blew her whistle to signal the conclusion of Jamaica's 0-0 draw with Brazil on Wednesday, a dagger was sent through the spirit of all with Joga Bonito in their hearts.

A country where anything less than a World Cup win is seen as an underachievement (even if that set expectations unfairly high for a women's team consistently denied investment and opportunity), was eliminated in the group stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time since 1995. What was supposed to be a tournament that highlighted the start of a new chapter of women's football in Brazil turned sour.

- Women's World Cup: Landing page | Schedule | Rosters | News

- How teams can qualify for the round of 16

And yet on the other side, there was joy. Not just joy, but sheer, unbridled jubilation from the Reggae Girlz. In only their second World Cup, coach Lorne Donaldson's team reached the round of 16 for the first time. They had defeated Panama to record their first win at a World Cup and held both France and Brazil to draws on their way through.

Jamaica's playbook for Wednesday was simple: defend. Against France, they retained just 24% of possession and spent 30% of the time in either a mid- or low-block. Against Brazil, they had slightly more of the ball but spent almost 40% of their time in a low-block.

But it worked. By half-time, Brazil had produced only one shot that came even close to being on target: a 39th-minute bid from Tamires that was saved at the near post by Rebecca Spencer. Their best chance of the second half was a chaotic scramble from a corner in which players desperately threw themselves in every direction until Debinha sent in a header at Spencer. Joga Bonito kept running into a brick wall.

In the 82nd minute, Khadija Shaw broke free and blasted an effort over the bar for the Jamaicans' first shot, but they didn't need to win to advance. They needed to stick to the plan, manage the game and, if needed, call upon the dark arts of time-wasting. Winning, or in this case drawing, games like this is a skill, and after demonstrating it with aplomb (twice), the Reggae Girlz deserve their moment.

Brazil veteran Marta, playing in her last World Cup, had spoken earlier this week of the rise of countries like Jamaica at this tournament, declaring that "the more we work, the harder we work, and the more we dedicate ourselves, the more opportunities we create." This, she said, "brings brilliance to women's football." On this night, Jamaica's brilliance shone through. -- Joey Lynch

Ary Borges shows her frustration as Brazil went out in the group stage. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

News of the day

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski dismissed criticism by former player Carli Lloyd after the team's 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday, calling it "insane" to doubt the players' drive to win. Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner who works on as an analyst for Fox Sports, said after the match: "I'm just seeing a very lackluster, uninspiring, taking-it-for-granted [effort]." When asked his response about Lloyd's comments, Andonovski said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels." The USWNT finished second in Group E behind Netherlands.

Despite VAR disallowing a would-be hat trick, England midfielder Lauren James said her two-goal performance against China was "what dreams are made of." The Chelsea playmaker (sister to England/Chelsea men's star Reece James) shifted into the No. 10 role for Sarina Weigman's side in Tuesday's 6-1 win, which solidied the top spot in Group D. "[James] feels good, you can tell," Wiegman said after the game. "She did special things today. Unfortunately that one goal was cancelled. She flows over the pitch." The Lionesses next take on Nigeria in the round of 16.

Today in USWNT camp

play 1:53 USWNT 'survives' group stage, but it won't be enough vs. Sweden Alexis Nunes reports from Auckland as the USWNT advances through the World Cup group stage in underwhelming fashion.

The "survive and advance" mantra, coined by famed college basketball coach Jim Valvano many years ago, implies that the winning team did some things well, but this was a shocking performance for the Americans. Players under no pressure hit passes straight out of bounds. For the night, the U.S. completed just 62.3% of its passes, a shocking number for a team used to owning the ball. Too often, the marking in midfield was nonexistent, and on those occasions when the U.S. did get the ball in front of goal, the finishing was awful.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle on how the USWNT looked after surviving that scare against Portugal.

Sights and sounds

France come back strong after early shock

For 20 minutes, France were out of the World Cup. Marta Cox's wonder goal for Panama after 67 seconds, the quickest goal a France team has ever conceded in a major tournament, meant that Les Bleues were third in the group behind Jamaica and Brazil, who were drawing 0-0 at the time.

But the scare didn't last long. Goals from Maelle Lakrar, two from Kadidiatou Diani and Lea Le Garrec made sure that France were 4-1 ahead at the break . The quality between the two teams, even with a much-changed France side (they rested Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer; Grace Geyoro and Selma Bacha came off at half-time; Diani after an hour) was way too big. Panama can cherish their captain's exceptional free kick forever but they can't compete with opposition of this calibre right now.

In the end they scored five and held off a short Panama comeback to win 6-3. They secured top spot and will now wait to know their opponent, Colombia, Germany or Morocco. Head coach Herve Renard will be delighted with the five goals, and especially the hat trick for Diani that gives her confidence and momentum.

Les Bleues have done the first part of their mission. Now, a different tournament starts. -- Julien Laurens

play 1:31 How South Africa made history vs. Italy at the World Cup Sam Marsden recaps South Africa's first ever win at a Women's World Cup after their 3-2 victory against Italy sent them into the last 16.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- South Africa edged one of the games of the tournament so far as they picked up their first World Cup win, 3-2 over Italy, to book their place in the knockout rounds for the first time, knocking the Azzure out in the process. The match, played in whirling wind and with a hailstorm disrupting the first half, had a little bit of everything, from penalties and own goals through to comebacks and a bloody nose. In the end, though, it was won by the Banyana Banyana, much to the delight of their noisy travelling support.

A draw would have taken Italy through with group winners Sweden and they looked on track to progress when Arianna Caruso gave them an 11th minute lead from the penalty spot. South Africa probed but didn't look like scoring until Benedetta Orsi's 25-yard backpass ended up in the back of her own net after a mix up of communication with her goalkeeper. That set up a wild second half and South Africa edged in front through a well-taken Hilda Magaia effort, only to see Italy level five minutes later when Caruso converted for her second of the night from a corner.

South Africa pressed for the winner but some heroic defending from Elena Linari, which earned her a bloody nose, and her teammates, plus a little bit of luck, looked set to keep them out. But there was to be one final twist in stoppage time when captain Thembi Kgatlana turned home Magaia's cross in the 93rd minute to set off wild celebrations. A meeting with Netherlands in Sydney in the Round of 16 awaits. -- Sam Marsden

play 1:43 Lawson: Huge questions for Italy after early World Cup exit Sophie Lawson reacts to Italy's World Cup exit after they were stunned by a late South Africa winner in Wellington.

Own goal sums up Italy's lack of cohesion

After one win, one drubbing, and one stoppage-time loss, Italy are out of the World Cup; a clear step down from reaching the quarterfinals four years ago. While that team was fun, exciting, fresh and relaxed, this side has looked muddled and lost. Gone is the sense of freedom the team had in France, replaced by panic and confusion.

Italy have lost their identity. The defence is as fragmented as the attack and Italy's good play is usually born out of individual moments of magic rather than a cogent team effort. Even with most of the players coming from the top two teams in Serie A, there is a clear lack of cohesion.

Emblematic of this was Orsi's bizarre 25-yard own goal which helped draw South Africa level as she failed to look behind her before passing back to goalkeeper Francesca Durante, who was out of position.

Kgatlana's stoppage-time winner may not have been the most predictable outcome, but the writing for Italy has been on the wall for some time. With a steady stream of young and exciting players coming through the ranks, they are in a crucial moment and need new ideas if they are to move forward and contend. -- Sophie Lawson

play 1:00 Carlisle: USWNT will have to up game considerably to beat Sweden Jeff Carlisle reacts to Sweden's 2-0 win vs. Argentina which sets up a last-16 clash with USWNT.

Sweden set up USWNT clash with win

Sweden maintained its perfect record at this World Cup, defeating Argentina 2-0, and claiming top spot in Group G. Sweden joined Japan and England in completing the group stage by winning all three of their matches. With his side in firm control of the group, manager Peter Gerhardsson opted to heavily rotate his squad, with only defender Amanda Ilestedt and Magdalena Eriksson keeping their places.

Sweden still had the majority of possession, but was made to work for its victory, with Rebeckah Blomqvist's 66th minute header from Sofia Jakobson's cross finally breaking the deadlock. Blovqvist was involved in Sweden's second goal as well, winning a penalty that was converted in the 90th minute by Elin Rubensson. Now Sweden faces No. 1 ranked U.S. in the round of 16, a matchup neither side prefers at this stage of the tournament, but one that is happening after the Americans' lackluster performances saw it finish second in Group E.

It's an encounter that won't hold any fear for Sweden, who defeated the USWNT in each of the last two Olympics, including a 3-0 walloping in the group stage in Tokyo. With a rested side and the team in top form, Sweden have to be considered favorites to prevail in that match. -- Jeff Carlisle

China get fine send-off from fans

ADELAIDE -- At just before 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, a cheer went up, followed by some excited screams across Hindmarsh Square in the heart of Adelaide. China's team had just returned to their hotel, fresh from the 6-1 defeat to England that saw them exit the group stage, but were greeted by a large group of fans, all decked out in red.

After the match, China manager Shui Qingxia hugged each member of the squad. She told them that they'd done their best. Talking to the media an hour or so later, she recognised the gap between China and the other teams chasing a World Cup. "Hugging them meant I recognised that they tried their best. I still need to recognise their efforts despite the defeat," Shui said. "As for the things that this generation can do, from the current situation, we can see there's a huge gap between us and the European teams. We're not going to do nothing -- we'll work on transition, balance and physicality, evaluate our shortcomings and work on them, so this generation's efforts will help the generations that follow."

Even as England clocked up the goals, China's support never quietened. There was the constant beat of a drum underneath the stand we were in, the chants almost continuous throughout and a deafening noise to welcome their penalty which, at the time, reduced the deficit to 3-1. Even though they didn't make it through, as the team returned back to their team base, there were smiling fans, flags painted on their faces, waiting to catch a glimpse of their heroes for one last time. -- Tom Hamilton

Norway hit by hail

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Sometimes there's nothing you can do about the elements. The Norway players were forced off their training field in Auckland after being hit by a sudden hailstorm and didn't look like they were singing in the rain.

play 0:30 Norway halt training after huge hailstorm hits Norway players were forced off their training field in Auckland after being hit by a hailstorm.

Match previews for Aug. 3

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia - (Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth; 6 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST)

Odds: South Morocco +600, Draw +270, Colombia -200

There is one, and only one, option for Morocco against Colombia: win. Facing the team top of the group, Morocco will have to be at their defensive best to keep Colombia's sublime forward line of Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramírez and Catalina Usme quiet -- as Germany failed to do. But more than that, the Atlas Lionesses will have to score, with a narrow win not enough should Germany best South Korea in Brisbane.

Should Las Cafeteras bring the same support to Perth that made the foundations of the SFS stadium shake last week, the match may already be a foregone conclusion. A win would see Colombia finish top of the group with a 100% record, but a draw is enough for guaranteed progression to the knockouts. -- Sophie Lawson

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany - (Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane; 8 p.m. local / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST)

Odds: South Korea +1,200, Draw +490, Germany -490

Germany are ready for a knockout match in their final group game as they face South Korea in Brisbane looking to avoid an early exit. Germany beat Morocco and fell 2-1 to Colombia, but are still favourites to progress alongside Colombia as they face a South Korea side who have lost both their games and are yet to score.

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has defender Marina Hegering fit again, while she has not ruled out making changes from the side that lost in the last match in Sydney. Voss-Tecklenburg says the team's morale has not slumped this week despite their setback. "I didn't have to maintain happiness," she said. "We want to win it, progress to the round of 16, and I have told them we will win together and lose together. I didn't need to be the clown for them to cheer them up."

For South Korea, they realistically need to win by a five-goal margin to progress and hope for the best from Colombia's match against Morocco. It's been a disappointing campaign and the word "miracle" was used a fair bit in the prematch news conference, but manager Collin Bell would not be drawn on comparisons between this match and the men's team's game against Germany in the 2018 World Cup where South Korea won 2-0, in a game now dubbed the "Miracle of Kazan." "Miracle is a big word, I prefer not to use it. We need a good performance. I never give up. I believe we can do something sensational " he said. -- Tom Hamilton

And, finally ...

play 0:35 Visiting the giant Sam Kerr mural in Western Australia Sophie Lawson takes a trip to a huge mural of Sam Kerr in her hometown of East Fremantle in Western Australia.

FREMANTLE, Australia -- This was supposed to be Sam Kerr's tournament, the chance for one of Australia's stars to shine on the world stage and bring glory to her homeland. An injury has robbed the 29-year-old Matildas captain of a chance to make much impact so far, but in the suburb that Kerr calls home you can find one piece of her growing legacy.

On the furthest reaches of Western Australia, looking out across the expanse of the Indian Ocean, sits Fremantle (or Fremo to locals.) Hop in a car in Perth's CBD and drive south down Kwinana Freeway before turning off onto Canning Highway, heading towards where the land meets the sea, and you'll drive through East Fremantle. It's a journey that takes about half an hour in little traffic. Navigate your way to Norfolk Street -- past Fremantle Oval, home to the Bulldogs - and you'll see it. But if you don't know it's there, you could easily miss it.

Head for the narrow alley on the right of SCOOP (an Australian estate agent) and you'll be greeted with a larger than life mural of Kerr, decked out in the shining gold of Australia's home kit, eyes cast down at the ball she's controlling with her right boot. The tag at the bottom names the artist as Fieldey, who when interviewed in 2021 said: "So much of street art is pretty girls, or pretty girls crying. I wanted to create something that was a bit of an antidote to that."

From the crumple of her shirt as the striker glides forward to the bulging right calf peeking out above her green socks, Kerr's strength comes across as she towers above those who stop by, entranced by her tangible guile.

As I jump into my Uber back to the centre of Perth, a young girl stops in front of the mural, prompting the family she's with to turn and see why she's been lagging behind. As we drive off, she's still stood there in the rain, gazing up at the player who could yet be so decisive this month; the two-dimensional facsimile free from the weight of expectation that rests upon Kerr's shoulders. -- Sophie Lawson