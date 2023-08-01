The New England Revolution on Tuesday placed coach and sporting director Bruce Arena on administrative leave pending an investigation from Major League Soccer into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

Arena, a former two-time coach of the U.S. men's national team, has been in charge of the Revolution since 2019, and the team currently sits in second place in MLS' Eastern Conference.

"New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks," MLS said in a statement.

Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave by the New England Revolution. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

New England added in its own statement: "The New England Revolution organization has placed Coach Arena on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation."

According to a report in The Athletic, the team was told Sunday he would be absent, but no reasons were given. Curt Onalfo was put in place as interim sporting director and Richie Williams was named interim coach.

Arena led the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup before returning for a second spell in 2016, when he failed to lead the team to the 2018 World Cup.

The 71-year-old is the most successful coach in MLS history, having won five MLS Cups -- three with the LA Galaxy and two with D.C. United.