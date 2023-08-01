Liverpool have approached Fluminense about the possibility of signing defensive midfielder Andre.

Sources told ESPN Brazil that Liverpool want Andre to join them before the close of the summer transfer window and are ready to make an initial offer of €25 million ($27.4 million), adding that the Reds are prepared to go as high as €30m for the Brazil international knowing that Fluminense recently turned down a €20m bid from Fulham.

Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield line following the recent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad in a €40m transfer on July 31, while Henderson moved to Al Ettifaq in a €14m deal prior to that.

Jurgen Klopp's side will now have to play the waiting game as Fluminense will only make a decision regarding Andre's potential transfer after their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 return leg against Argentinos Juniors on Aug. 8.

Should Fluminense be eliminated from South America's elite club competition, the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit could be open to transfer Andre to the Premier League.

Andre, 22, is under contract with Fluminense until December 2026 and is considered a key player for coach Fernando Diniz. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season.