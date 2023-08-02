Barcelona president Joan Laporta speaks about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and reveals how close he was to joining Barcelona. (2:11)

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez said he is disappointed with Ousmane Dembele after confirming the forward has told him he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, as revealed by ESPN last week.

Barca and PSG remain in talks over the breakdown of the fee, which is expected to be around €50 million ($54.9m), but the transfer is likely to be completed in the coming days.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I am a little disappointed," Xavi told Catalan television after his side's 1-0 friendly win over AC Milan in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

"He has told us that he wants to go PSG. We tried to keep him, but there is nothing we can do. He told me he has already spoken to [PSG coach] Luis Enrique and [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi.

"There was no way to convince him, this is the final decision and it is his personal decision. PSG have made an offer that is completely out of the market. We cannot compete with it."

Injuries have disrupted Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona since he arrived at the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dembele, 26, looked to be leaving Barca in 2022, with sporting director Mateu Alemany telling him to find a new club at one point, but Xavi's desire to keep him at the club led to him signing a renewal last summer.

However, that two-year deal, which expires in 2024, included a €50m release clause that was valid until July 31. That clause doubled to €100m on Monday after the initial agreement expired. But with Dembele preferring the clubs to reach an agreement, Barca agreed to open talks with PSG.

"It's a shame, we had taken great care of him to ensure he was happy here," Xavi added in a news conference when asked about how much he had invested in Dembele.

"I knew all about the clause. Alemany and I have been together day and night and we knew there was a chance he would go. But he seemed happy to me. I didn't expect it, but it has happened.

"At the end of the day, it's a scenario we have prepared for and now we have to strengthen because it weakens us."

Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for an initial fee of €105m. Injuries have disrupted his time at the club, limiting him to 185 appearances in all games, during which time he has scored 40 goals.