Manchester City have agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig to sign defender Josko Gvardiol, sources told ESPN.

The Premier League champions are set to pay a straight €90 million ($98 million) fee, and the agreement does not include add-ons.

Gvardiol, 21, will next undergo a medical and is set to travel to England imminently.

MAN CITY FIRST PREM GAMES Aug. 6 Arsenal (N)* Aug. 11 Burnley (A) Aug. 19 Newcastle (H) Aug. 27 Sheff United (A) Sept. 2 Fulham (H) Sept. 16 West Ham (A) Sept. 23 Nottm Forest (H) *Community Shield at Wembley Stadium

He is unlikely to make his debut in Sunday's Community Shield clash with Arsenal at Wembley but should be signed in time to be available for City's league opener against Burnley at Turf Moor on Aug. 11.

Leipzig had initially valued Gvardiol at €100m, a stance that stalled talks earlier this summer.

Leipzig's valuation would have made Gvardiol the most expensive defender in the world, but City's negotiated fee is less than the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Gvardiol will become Pep Guardiola's second summer signing after the arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez have both left, and there could yet be more outgoings, with interest in Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte.