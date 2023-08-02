Transfer Talk: Man Utd still eye Bayern's Goretzka for revamp

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Goretzka still an option for Man Utd

Manchester United are still monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, with West Ham United also interested, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The report states that the 28-year-old Germany international is on the list of targets for the Red Devils, with his future at the Bavarian outfit uncertain. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on a midfield duo of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer, and would also like to add to his midfield options, which would see Goretzka struggle for consistent minutes with the German champions.

United are understood to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, having already added Mason Mount to their ranks, while they are also looking to offload Donny van de Beek, Fred and Scott McTominay as they eye a midfield overhaul.

Alongside Goretzka, United have reportedly shown an interest in Fiorentina playmaker Sofyan Amrabat; however, with the Italian outfit desperate to keep the 26-year-old at the club, Goretzka might represent a cheaper alternative.

West Ham have also emerged as surprise candidates for the signature of Goretzka as the Hammers look to replace their former captain Declan Rice, who secured a £100 million move to Arsenal last month.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham are interested in landing a deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire; however, the England international is eager to stay at Old Trafford, reports Football Insider. The 30-year-old Maguire wants to fight for his place at United, making any potential deal difficult for the Hammers. The report suggests that West Ham have had a first approach of £20m rejected by the Red Devils and are considering whether it is worth making a second offer, given Maguire's reluctance to depart.

- Al Nassr are prepared to make a €15m approach for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet amid Tottenham Hotspur interest, according to Sport. The 28-year-old is not part of Barcelona's plans and has been given the green light to depart the LaLiga champions. Lenglet spent last season on loan at Spurs, and while the Premier League outfit are reported to be keen to secure a permanent switch for the France international, they would have to match Al Nassr's offer. The report suggests that the Saudi Pro League club will offer Lenglet a three-year deal with the same salary that he is currently receiving with the Catalan giants.

- Barcelona are keen on a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, but the finances of the deal means it is unlikely to materialise, according to Sport. The Portugal international has no future at City after a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola, with his future uncertain once Bayern Munich opted to not make his initial loan deal a permanent one. The report indicates that the Spanish club are not willing to splash out the €24m required for a loan deal.

- Paris Saint-Germain have agreed personal terms with Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos; however, the Portuguese outfit are demanding a €80m fee, per RMC Sport. Les Parisiens are reported to be in the market for a first-team forward this summer, with Kylian Mbappe's future uncertain, and being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The report reveals that with Kane determined to move to Bayern, the Ligue 1 champions have turned their attention to Ramos.

- Al Shabab have made a formal approach for Fulham winger Willian, according Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian only recently signed a new deal with the Cottagers; however, the Saudi Pro League outfit are pressing hard for the move, which could see Fulham part ways with the 34-year-old.