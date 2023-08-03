NFL legend Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English Championship side Birmingham City.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has entered into a partnership with Birmingham's owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and he will become chairman of the advisory board at the club.

There Brady will, according to a statement from Birmingham, "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs."

Tom Brady is the latest former NFL star to buy into English football. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady said. "And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well.

"I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.

"Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing.

"I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work."

Brady will also work with the club on global marketing efforts and identify new commercial opportunities.