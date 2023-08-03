Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico underwent successful surgery to treat a brain aneurysm on Wednesday.

Rico has been in a hospital in Seville since May 28 when he sustained head injuries after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in his native Spain.

"Everything is very good," Rico's wife, Alva Silva, told reporters on Wednesday after the player underwent the scheduled surgery.

Rico, 29, will continue in hospital and there is no indication as to when the former Sevilla goalkeeper will be discharged.

"We have to keep waiting to see how he responds to everything that has been done," Silva said.

Sergio Rico joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rico was taking part in the Rocio pilgrimage in Almonte, Huelva, when the accident took place.

He was airlifted to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for 22 days before being moved to another ward on July 5.

Rico has received an outpouring of support from PSG, his former clubs and fans.

He joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the club.

Rico previously played at Sevilla, Fulham and Mallorca, has also been capped once for Spain in 2016.

PSG recently announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas on a free transfer.