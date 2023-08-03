Edward Nketiah said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta "knows I can deliver" when called upon as he vows to fill the goalscoring void created by Gabriel Jesus' knee injury.

Jesus will be out for several weeks after undergoing a minor operation on the same knee which required surgery last December, sidelining him back then for over three months.

Nketiah initially stepped up in Jesus' absence, scoring six goals in the Gunners' first six games after the World Cup in Qatar but he has not found the net since January 2022 -- a run stretching back 14 games.

He did score in Wednesday's preseason Emirates Cup clash against Monaco -- which Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw -- after which the severity of Jesus' latest setback was confirmed.

"I don't think I'm here to fill in for anyone," Nketiah said. "I'm here to play and contribute to the team.

"Obviously, I believe in my abilities and I know I can contribute. The manager has got a tough decision and whenever he calls me, he knows I can deliver and I can help the team, so it's just about us all collectively playing our part to achieve our goals."

Reflecting on his run on the team during Jesus' absence last season, Nketiah continued: "I just really enjoyed it and was able to improve myself, test myself, I played some really big games and I was able to help and contribute.

"So that's what it is about, obviously playing at the highest level, competing for trophies and that's what I want to do. That's what I want to contribute.

"I pride myself on always being ready and whatever role the manager needs me to fill I will always make sure I do my the best and to the best of my ability so I can help the team -- that's what it's all about."

Arteta could use Nketiah through the middle although he also has United States international Folarin Balogun as an alternative, while winger Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Kai Havertz could also play up front if required.

However, Nketiah insisted he would relish the pressure of leading Arsenal into a campaign in which expectations are raised after finishing in second place last season and a summer outlay of more than £200 million on new signings.

"Yeah, of course," Nketiah said. "It's what we play football for. We train hard every day to get the opportunity to play at the weekend. So not just myself, there's many players that can obviously play in that position.

"So we're all ready, we are all good players, we're all able to contribute at different points in the season, everyone's going to have different roles. It's just about being ready and contribute and hopefully I can do that throughout the season."