Tottenham are nearing an agreement to sign Wolfsburg defender Mickey van de Ven for a fee in the region of £30 million ($32.8m), sources have told ESPN.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has identified the 22-year-old as a leading candidate to help solidify a Spurs defence that conceded 63 Premier League goals last season.

Sources suggest positive talks have taken place in recent days and Spurs are increasingly optimistic a deal could be reached to bring the Netherlands Under-21 international to north London.

Nothing is finalised but sources added that personal terms are not expected to be an issue if the two clubs finalise terms on a transfer.

Van de Ven can play as a centre-back or at left-back and has made 41 appearances across two seasons for Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also hoping to sign Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz, who is valued at around £13m.