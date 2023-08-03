        <
          Tottenham near £30m deal for defender Van de Ven - sources

          Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou reacts to a reporter wearing a Harry Kane's Bayern Munich jersey. (0:16)

          Tottenham are nearing an agreement to sign Wolfsburg defender Mickey van de Ven for a fee in the region of £30 million ($32.8m), sources have told ESPN.

          New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has identified the 22-year-old as a leading candidate to help solidify a Spurs defence that conceded 63 Premier League goals last season.

          Sources suggest positive talks have taken place in recent days and Spurs are increasingly optimistic a deal could be reached to bring the Netherlands Under-21 international to north London.

          Nothing is finalised but sources added that personal terms are not expected to be an issue if the two clubs finalise terms on a transfer.

          Van de Ven can play as a centre-back or at left-back and has made 41 appearances across two seasons for Wolfsburg.

          Meanwhile, Spurs are also hoping to sign Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz, who is valued at around £13m.