Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £25 million ($31.7m) for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea returned from their preseason tour to the United States on Thursday and Sanchez is expected to undergo a medical ahead in the coming days ahead of move all parties hope will be completed in time to start the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been looking for a goalkeeper to rival Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1 shirt after Edouard Mendy left the club in June to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Sanchez was omitted from Brighton's U.S. tour amid uncertainty over his future after losing his place to Jason Steele towards the end of last season.

Robert Sanchez fell out of favour at Brighton last season. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Brighton have already signed Netherlands Under-21 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht as a replacement for Sanchez.

Sanchez, 25, played 25 times for Brighton last season and kept six clean sheets. Meanwhile, the two clubs are continuing to negotiate a deal for Moises Caicedo as Chelsea pursue their top midfield target.

Brighton value Caicedo in excess of £100m but Chelsea's latest bid totalled £80m and was immediately rejected when tabled last week.