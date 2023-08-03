FC Dallas announced the signing of LaLiga veteran Asier Illarramendi for the remainder of the 2023 season on Thursday.

The deal includes a club option for 2024 with the 33-year-old midfielder, a former UEFA Champions League winner at Real Madrid.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Illarramendi spent the past nine seasons at Real Sociedad, where he registered 11 goals in 167 appearances during his second stint with the Spanish side.

"Asier is a high-quality midfielder who brings more than a decade of experience in La Liga, including three years during a remarkable run at Real Madrid," FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta said. "His leadership will be an asset to the entire organization."

Illarramendi will occupy an international roster slot with FC Dallas.