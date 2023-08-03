Christian Pulisic opens up about how proud his grandmother would have been of him after signing for AC Milan. (1:26)

United States and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has arrived in Italy to finalise a €20 million ($21.9m) transfer to AC Milan, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Musah, 20, will undergo a medical on Friday before signing a five-year deal with the Serie A side to join USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic at the San Siro.

Pulisic made the move to Milan earlier this summer after spending four years at Chelsea and has featured regularly throughout preseason.

It has been a busy transfer window for the Rossoneri, who, in addition to Musah and Pulisic, have re-invested the money received from Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali on Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders and Noah Okafor.

Yunus Musah has emerged as a key player for the USMNT since declaring his international allegiance to the country of his birth. Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Musah joins Milan after four years in Spain with Valencia, who he joined from Arsenal's academy in 2019. After initially playing for the B team, he broke into the first team in 2020 and has since made over 100 appearances for Los Che.

An England youth international who was also eligible to play for Italy and Ghana, he opted to play for the U.S in 2020 and has earned 27 caps for the country. Musah played all four games for the USMNT as they reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Born in New York City to Ghanaian parents, he moved to Italy after his birth, living there until he was nine, when his family moved to London and he joined Arsenal.

He now returns to the country a decade later with Milan, who won Serie A in 2021 and reached the Champions League semifinals last season.