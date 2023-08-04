The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: West Ham agree terms with Ajax, Mexico international Alvarez

West Ham United boss David Moyes has come under increasing pressure due to his lack of incomings so far this summer, but today it appears as though he's successfully beaten some of his Premier League rivals to the signing of Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that the Hammers have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. The Mexican international is a robust midfielder and has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Chelsea this summer.

However, he is also the Hammers' top target following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, and it is now up to the two clubs to continue negotiations to get the deal over the line. It's believed the transfer would cost around £35-£40m. Moyes has admitted he needs more additions, and that he's looking for players with Premier League experience.

Alvarez lacks that, of course, but is an accomplished player. He has won two Eredivisie titles and boasts 69 international caps to his name. He is calm in possession and comfortable under pressure with the ball at his feet, though unlike Rice, he prefers to sit in front of the defence rather than play between the penalty areas.

- Barcelona are still looking to fill some holes in their squad but are being hamstrung by their decision to focus attention on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The consequence is that they're having to think outside the box when it comes to strengthening their squad, and one such example is at left-back; where they're considering Villarreal's Juan Foyth, according to Mundo Deportivo, as opposed to Silva's City teammate Joao Cancelo. Foyth, 25, is contracted to the Yellow Submarine until 2026 and so the club will demand a transfer fee. However, that fee, and Foyth's subsequent salary, is going to be less than Cancelo's, which makes him Xavi's preference in the position.

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a bid for FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, according to Portuguese outlet Ojogo. They suggest that Spurs are looking to offer around €24m for the Iranian, who has one year left on his existing deal with the Portuguese side. Taremi scored a remarkable 31 goals in 51 games as Porto won a League Cup and Portuguese Cup double. They have one problem, though, and that's with the player himself who favours a move to AC Milan and the prospect of Champions League football. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is considering striker options in case Harry Kane leaves to join Bayern Munich, and he's hoping he can persuade Taremi to join his project in north London.

- Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is looking to the Bundesliga to shore up his defence, with Odilon Kossounou among his most wanted, according to the Telegraph's Mike McGrath. The Eagles have lost five senior players so far this summer and interest appears to be growing in defender Marc Guehi, which means Hodgson is keen to make reinforcements. Bayer Leverkusen defender Kossounou, 22, could be a welcome addition to the backline after making 35 appearances for the German side last season. Palace have also been targeting Torino defender Perr Schuurs, but they face stiff competition from both Newcastle United and Napoli.

- Chelsea's busy summer of ins and outs looks set to continue, with the Blues today submitting a bid to Santos for young Brazilian striker Deivid Washington. The plan, according to Fabrizio Romano, is for Chelsea to sign the 18-year-old sensation for €20m, and then loan him to Strasbourg in order to gain some much needed match time. Washington, who scored his first senior goal in May this year, is contracted until 2026, and represents a sign that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has one eye on the future at Stamford Bridge.

- FC Porto have been tracking Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela for some time, and Fabrizio Romano believes the two clubs have reached an agreement that will see the 22-year-old head for Europe from South America. Romano says that a fee of €11m has been agreed, plus add ons, as well as a percentage of any future sale. Varela had been attracting interest from English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool, but he has instead opted for the route that has worked well for other South American talents such as Luis Diaz and Enzo Fernandez. Playing in the pivot for Boca, Varela is known for his aggressive forward passing.