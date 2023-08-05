Transfer Talk: Manchester City want Mitoma to replace Mahrez

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City look to Mitoma

Manchester City could raid Brighton & Hove Albion for winger Kaoru Mitoma as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, according to the Sun.

Man City were boosted by the arrival of centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on Saturday, but boss Pep Guardiola isn't finished in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Mahrez joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia in July, and Guardiola now lacks options in wide areas, hence the interest in the 26-year-old Mitoma. The Japan international is yet to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal on the south coast, and so City and others are monitoring his situation.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed an interest in Mitoma, though both clubs have so far been knocked back by the Seagulls. Mitoma has two years left on his existing contract, and Brighton are attempting to persuade him to commit to longer, but he could yet be swayed by Guardiola's interest.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Midfielder Lazar Samardzic is set to join Internazionale from Udinese for a fee of €16 million, plus Giovanni Fabbian moving in the other direction, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old will travel to Milan to undergo his medical before signing his contract on Monday or Tuesday. The deal is expected to consist of a one-year loan move and then an obligatory permanent transfer that will see him stay at the San Siro until 2028. Samardzic was left out of Udinese's squad to face Al Rayyan in a friendly on Saturday. Inter have also inserted a buy-back clause for Fabbian as part of the deal.

- Michael Olise's form last season has seen him become a target for a number of the Premier League's top clubs this summer, but RMC Sport reports Chelsea have beaten Manchester City to his signature. The Blues have offered Crystal Palace £30m for the 21-year-old winger, a figure that falls just short of his £35m release clause. Olise became the first Palace player to register 10 assists in a Premier League season in 2022-23, and Chelsea will be hoping he can add similar stats, plus strength in depth to their wide areas.

- Brighton & Hove Albion look set to strengthen their squad with the addition of midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax Amsterdam. That's according to David Ornstein, who says a fee of €40m has been agreed for the 23-year-old Ghana international also interesting Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Kudus scored 18 goals and added seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, as well as netting twice for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar. The fee would represent a club record for Brighton, eclipsing the £30m they paid for Joao Pedro earlier this summer.

- The future of Roger Ibanez looks set to be finalised this week after days of speculation, with Saudi club Al Ahli agreeing personal terms with AS Roma's 24-year-old defender. Fabrizio Romano reports that the contract is ready and that Ibanez's medical could take place in Paris. Al Ahli are still negotiating with Roma over the fee, with further discussions set to take place. However, it means that Nottingham Forest, who were favourites to land Ibanez earlier in the week, look likely to miss out.

- AS Monaco are favourites to sign Deivid Washington from Santos, according to Footmercato. The 18-year-old has a verbal agreement with Chelsea after the west London club offered £20m for his services. However, Washington is said to want a move to Ligue 1, and Monaco have a good relationship with the Brazilian side following midfielder Jean Lucas' return to South America from the principality. Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro is said to be behind the deal, but his club will need to match Chelsea's offer if they're to land Washington at the Blues' expense.