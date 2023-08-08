The devil's in the details: Manchester United's fiery former captain Roy Keane models the club's new third kit, complete with Red Devil emblem. Adidas

As if providing the antidote to their grimy green away kit that answered the question, "how many stripes is too many?," Manchester United have kept things incredibly simple with the third alternate shirt that they will be wearing for the 2023-24 season.

Indeed, you could argue that United and manufacturer Adidas have perhaps been a little too sparing with the detail after unveiling what is essentially a minimalist white jersey featuring a red crew-neck collar.

The designers dipped back into United's archives in search of inspiration and settled on the kit worn by the club during their 1908-09 FA Cup-winning season which was essentially a loose, plain white cotton long-sleeved shirt, as was common over 100 years ago, with a simple red band around the collar.

However, the modern version is notable for the debut solo appearance of United's famous Red Devil emblem, which has broken free of its place on the club's crest and proudly takes centre-stage on a United kit for the first time.

In keeping with the "devilish" theme, former United captain and midfield general Roy Keane was roped into modelling the new kit. Keane was a demonic presence on the pitch during his Old Trafford career, terrorising United's opponents for 12 years as he helped the club win 17 major trophies -- including seven Premier League titles and the Champions League -- before all hell broke loose in a row with manager Sir Alex Ferguson and he left.

In fairness, the Irishman's brooding, thousand-yard stare also works well when it comes to a photo shoot. It's not quite "blue steel," but Keane has a sideline in modelling open to him alongside his main TV analyst gig.

Keane even managed to muster a rare grin in a couple of the promotional shots, though perhaps only at the incredulity of being made to pass off what is a very basic bit of kit as an authentic first-team jersey supposedly steeped long in United's glorious history.