Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is keen to rejoin Barcelona this summer but there is an internal debate at the club around the forward's signing, sources have told ESPN, with some arguing in favour of the move and others -- including coach Xavi Hernandez -- believing the Brazil international would not fit into this Barca team.

Club sources are refusing to rule out entirely the possibility of a return for the PSG player, who left Barca in 2017, but warn that it would be a very difficult deal both financially, and because of divided opinion over his suitability.

ESPN has previously reported that Neymar, 31, would be delighted to rejoin Barcelona, and sources added that he has once again raised the possibility in recent days.

The chances of a move happening are remote, however, because of the club's financial problems and Xavi's opposition to his return.

With just six days to go until Barca kick off their 2023-24 league season, they have been unable to register their new signings -- Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez -- or players who have recently renewed their contracts with LaLiga.

As a result, they have only 13 players available for Sunday's game at Getafe. That number could be reduced to 11 in the coming days, with Barca hoping to finalise the departures of Franck Kessié to Saudi Arabia and Ousmane Dembélé to PSG.

The club are working urgently to solve the problem, and Neymar's arrival would make the situation even more complicated, despite the player's willingness to compromise in order to make the move happen.

Sources close to PSG told ESPN's Julien Laurens that there have been no talks between the club and Barcelona over a possible move for Neymar, although PSG would be in favour of his leaving.

The French club would prefer a permanent deal but they would also be open to negotiating an initial loan.

In any case, there is disagreement at Barca over the desirability of Neymar's signing.

Xavi's priority is bringing in a right-back and an attacking midfielder, and although Dembélé's exit would make room for Neymar, the coach does not believe the Brazilian is the right fit for his team.

Other club figures are not ruling out the signing, however, believing that president Joan Laporta would support the move.

It's not the first time that similar internal debates have taken place at Barca during this transfer window.

Laporta wanted to sign Rúben Neves to replace Sergio Busquets, but Xavi rejected that idea, and Romeu was signed instead.

ESPN reported last week that there was also discussion over which candidate should fill the right-back vacancy, with some favouring Real Valladolid's Iván Fresneda, and others preferring a more experienced option such as João Cancelo or Juan Foyth.

