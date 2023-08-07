Craig Burley and Kieran Gibbs explain why Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Man City is important for the club. (2:22)

Lyon have signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a four-year contract after his deal with Arsenal expired in June, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who made over 130 appearances for boyhood club Arsenal in all competitions, will join up with former teammate Alexandre Lacazette in France.

Maitland-Niles struggled for game time with Arsenal in the 2021-22 season before going on loan to AS Roma and Southampton -- where he spent the 2022-23 campaign.

He made his first of five England appearances in August 2020 but has not played for Gareth Southgate's side since featuring against Iceland on Nov. 18 that same year.

Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.