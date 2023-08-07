Transfer Talk: Chelsea mull Neymar deal amid PSG drama

Stevie Nicol and Alejandro Moreno discuss if top clubs in Europe should go after Neymar after his request to leave PSG. (1:30)

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, PSG talk Neymar deal

Chelsea have held talks over a potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to RMC Sport.

It is reported that the 31-year-old's representatives have yet to break off contact with the Premier League club, while there is also interest in his signature from Saudi Arabian and Brazilian clubs.

Amid reports that he has already indicated his desire to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, ESPN sources revealed that PSG are open to parting ways with him, and while they would prefer a permanent transfer, the Ligue 1 side are also open to a deal that involves an initial loan.

A return to Barcelona is believed to be Neymar's preferred option, but amid uncertainty between the Blaugrana's hierarchy regarding whether they want to set up a return, no talks have been initiated with PSG.

Neymar contributed to 24 goals in 20 league matches in the last campaign, and it is said that his current salary is in excess of €30 million-per-season -- a factor that might be a stumbling block for teams exploring a move for the Brazil international.

PAPER GOSSIP

- An improved offer has been submitted by West Ham for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, according to the Guardian. The Hammers are looking to sign the 30-year-old for a fee of £30 million as manager David Moyes looks to reinforce his side after they parted ways with Declan Rice. Sources have previously told ESPN that West Ham are also interested in Scott McTominay.

-Talks over a striker swap deal involving Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic are ongoing, reports Fabrizio Romano. Lukaku, 30, is available for transfer from Stamford Bridge this summer having failed to establish himself in manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans, while the Bianconeri are believed to be ready to part ways with Vlahovic despite having joined from Fiorentina last year. The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 27 league matches last season.

- Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is prepared to wait a further week for Barcelona, according to Sport. The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but with Barça interested in him, the latest indicates that he is prioritising a switch if they make a loan offer for his services.

- Chelsea have made an approach for USMNT and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, reveals the Telegraph. Talks are said to be ongoing between the two clubs over a move for the 24-year-old, Adams, 24, who has a release clause that can be activated for a fee of £20 million. Chelsea remain keen on landing Brighton star Moises Caicedo with manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to bolster his midfield options.

- Liverpool are preparing to make a fourth offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. The Reds had a proposal in the region of £45 million rejected on Monday, and it looks as though they have moved quickly to submit an improved approach as they look to secure a move for the 19-year-old midfielder. It is believed that their latest offer is worth