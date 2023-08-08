SYDNEY -- England captain Millie Bright has said the squad will rally around Lauren James after she was shown a red card in their round of 16 win over Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane.

James was shown a red card for stepping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie's back in the 87th minute, meaning England had to play the remainder of the match, including extra time, with 10 players as they eventually saw off a spirited Nigeria side 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 0-0.

While England are preparing to face either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarterfinals, they are also planning for life without James. The 21-year-old was the star of their wins over Denmark and China in the group stages, but the red card will see her suspended for at least the quarterfinal and potentially the rest of the tournament should the Lionesses proceed.

Speaking after the match, Bright -- who is James' teammate both with England and Chelsea -- said the squad will come together around James.

"It's football. Listen, I have had red cards. Everyone goes through it as a player, everyone goes through it on the world stage," Bright said. "But for me, it's not a situation that needs too much light shining on it.

"It's happened. It's in the past. We are through. All that matters is we come together as a group, we have each others' backs, and it is just another challenge in football that the player has to face. But we have got her back completely and we will get ready for the next game."

Lauren James could be suspended for three games, which would mean she would be out for the remainder of the Women's World Cup. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bright added: "I think it is really important that we look after each other. I have been through that. I know exactly how that feels. I think it is important that she has her space and lets her emotions settle. But it's done now, we move on. We are through."

Lucy Bronze has taken James under her wing since she became part of the Lionesses' setup, and the Barcelona star went to visit James immediately after the penalty shootout had finished to check how she was.

"She's a massively talented player; we all know that and obviously we're very disappointed to lose a player of her calibre going into the next game," Bronze said. "No one's going to be more disappointed than LJ. It's important to support her.

"Although LJ is the youngest in the team, she's had to mature from a young age because she's been thrown into the spotlight, whether that's to do with her brother [Chelsea and England player Reece James] and her family or that she's a fantastic player on her own.

"In the last game, everyone put the spotlight on her; she deals with it very, very well. She likes hanging around with the older players, myself, Jordan [Nobbs], Alex Greenwood, we are the three she comes to asking for advice.

"Obviously she's going to be disappointed in herself. I went straight off the pitch after the game to make sure she was OK. Obviously she was a little bit upset and rightfully so and more than anything she just feels bad for the team. I said to her: 'We've made it through, it's a team, it's not just one player.'"