Chelsea are attempting to bolster their midfield with the double signing of Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Tyler Adams from Leeds United, sources have told ESPN.

The Blues have had two bids rejected for Caicedo -- the latest totalling £80 million ($101m) -- but are expected to return with a third offer as confidence grows that an agreement can be reached.

Brighton have been holding out for a fee in excess of £100m but sources have told ESPN that Caicedo is pushing hard behind the scenes and wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes next month and have identified Adams as a leading candidate.

Moises Caicedo has been a long-term target for Chelsea. Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Sources have confirmed to ESPN that the 24-year-old has a £20m release clause in his contract which became active when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

Adams is keen on the move and although a deal is yet to be finalised, there is mounting expectation on all sides the United States international will secure a transfer.

New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino told ESPN in an exclusive interview last month that the club needed to strengthen in central areas after including just six midfielders in their 29-man squad for a preseason tour of the U.S.

ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.