Andres Iniesta has joined United Arab Emirates Pro League side Emirates Club on a one-year contract.

The 39-year-old Spain and Barcelona legend arrived in Dubai on Monday ahead of signing his deal.

The veteran midfielder will have an option to extend his stay until June 2025.

Iniesta, who spent the last five seasons playing in Japan for Vissel Kobe, joins Emirates Club as a free agent.

He is eager to have more playing time having clocked just 94 minutes across 18 appearances for Kobe last season.

Andres Iniesta left Vissel Kobe this summer. Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

"There was difficulty in not being picked to play after putting my heart into training," Iniesta said last month after playing his last game for Vissel Kobe. "I've experienced a lot of things over these five years, which is a long time."

Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. He also was a key part of Spain's two European Championship wins, in 2008 and 2012.

Iniesta began his career at Barcelona and won nine league titles and four Champions League among other trophies in his 16 seasons at the club.