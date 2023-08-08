Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui has left Wolverhampton Wanderers after less than a year in charge following differences of opinion, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, three days before the start of the new season.

Neither party gave detailed reasons for the Spaniard's departure but British media reported that the 56-year-old former Real Madrid and Sevilla coach was unhappy with the lack of investment in the squad.

Lopetegui was named as head coach on a three-year deal in November when the West Midlands club were staring at relegation, and he oversaw a turnaround to pull them up to 13th, sealing their top-flight status.

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves after just nine months as manager. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Lopetegui had replaced caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage's dismissal in October.

"While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign," Wolves said in a statement.

The Premier League season begins on Friday and Wolves go to Manchester United for their first game on Monday.