Transfer Talk: Bayern back with €110m offer to sign Kane

A final proposal to see Harry Kane leave Tottenham for Bayern could finally be in the works. Visionhaus/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern back for Kane with €110m offer

Tottenham Hotspur are resigned to losing striker Harry Kane after Bayern Munich signaled their intention to make a fourth transfer approach for his signature, according to the Times.

The Bundesliga side saw their third offer for the 30-year-old England international star rejected on Monday, with sources telling ESPN that the package exceeded €100 million ($110m) when performance-related add-ons were included.

While reports indicated that would be their final attempt to sign him, Bayern are now ready to test the resolve of Spurs once more with an offer that nears €110m ($120m).

Identified as a key priority on their transfer wishlist this summer, Bayern want to end to the negotiations this week and incorporate him into the squad ahead of their league opener on Aug. 18 against Werder Bremen.

Kane has one year remaining on his £200,000-a-week contract and currently sits second on the all-time Premier League scorers list with 213 -- second only to Alan Shearer's total of 260. Tottenham open the season on Aug. 13 against Brentford.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Hilal are keen on a double swoop of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and midfielder Marco Verratti, reports L'Equipe. Neymar, 31, has recently been linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes after informing his representatives of his desire to leave this summer. Talks have already taken place over a potential move for 30-year-old Verratti, with reports an Al Hilal offer of €45m already made for his signature.

- Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix's preferred destination is Barcelona, according to Sport. It is reported that the Blaugrana hierarchy are keen to sign the 23-year-old but manager Xavi Hernandez is not yet fully on board with the option to make a move for him. Talks have taken place with agent Jorge Mendes, with the LaLiga champions hopeful of finding a solution that sees him end up in Catalonia.

- AS Roma are waiting for an answer from PSG over a move for midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A club have proposed a loan move for the 25-year-old Portugal international, but there has been some disagreement over the terms of the deal, with PSG looking to include a mandatory permanent move clause.

- FC Porto are refusing to lower their valuation of €30m for striker Mehdi Taremi, writes Gianluca Di Marzio. The 31-year-old striker is on the wishlist of Internazionale this summer as they continue their search for a striker, but the latest suggests they may need to meet the Portuguese side's demands if they are to land him.

- Talks are continuing between West Ham United and Chelsea for defender Ian Maatsen, reveals the Guardian. The Hammers have so far proposed a loan move that would include an option to be made permanent, but amid reports that manager Mauricio Pochettino has been impressed by the 21-year-old's performances in pre-season, the Blues could keep him as part of the squad for the upcoming season.