Barcelona's Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the LaLiga club announced on Wednesday.
Al-Ahli will pay €12.5 million ($13.72m) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2022.
However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi's starting lineup.
Al Ahli have appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.
Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.