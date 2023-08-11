Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison react to Tottenham and Bayern agreeing a €100m+ deal for Harry Kane. (2:15)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has agreed to join Bayern Munich in a deal which could be worth up to €120 million ($131m), sources have told ESPN.

The 30-year-old is expected to travel to Germany to undergo a medical ahead of signing a four-year contract.

ESPN revealed earlier this month that Bayern were prepared to pay €100m plus up to €20m in add-ons and a transfer has now been agreed at that price after Bayern revised the structure of the terms.

Kane's decision to leave brings to an end a long-running saga which ultimately concludes his 19-year association with Spurs.

Bayern had three offers rejected and set a deadline of last Friday to complete an agreement only to table a fourth offer which Tottenham reluctantly accepted, leaving Kane to decide his future.

Sources have told ESPN that the England captain genuinely considered staying to see out the final year of his contract after new head coach Ange Postecoglou made a positive impression at the club but Kane's desire to win silverware was the deciding factor.

He did not want the uncertainty to drag into the season and was prepared to stay if the two clubs failed to reach an agreement but after Spurs accepted Bayern's latest offer, Kane chose to agree to a move.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had been keen on bringing Kane to Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge and has landed his top target to lead his team's attack as they target a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title.

Spurs were prepared to double Kane's £200,000-a-week salary but sources told ESPN he made it clear he had no intention of signing a new deal this summer, which left the club deciding whether to risk losing him for nothing next summer or take the last chance to accept a significant fee for a player with 12 months left on his existing deal.

Postecoglou is due to speak to media later on Friday ahead of Tottenham's opening Premier League game away to Brentford on Sunday.

Kane will remain on 213 Premier League goals, 48 short of Alan Shearer's all-time record.