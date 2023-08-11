Stevie Nicol and Don Hutchison critique Paris Saint-Germain's handling of Kylian Mbappe and not bringing him on the preseason tour. (2:35)

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said he hopes the club can find a solution to their ongoing dispute with Kylian Mbappé and that winger Ousmane Dembélé's transfer from Barcelona to the French side is "99%" completed.

Relations between Mbappé and PSG have been tense since the French forward said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go on a free transfer after the club spent €180 million ($197.9m) to sign him in 2017, with the forward reportedly having been frozen out of the Ligue 1 champions' main squad.

This is not the first time PSG and Mbappé have been involved in a contract standoff. Mbappé was also set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season, but did a late U-turn on Real Madrid and signed a contract extension.

Asked about Mbappé at a news conference ahead of Saturday's season-opening home match against Lorient, Luis Enrique told reporters: "It's a subject we've come across before, and a solution was found between the club and the player.

"That's what I'd like to see. The philosophy of this club is very clear: that the club is above all else and I share that 100%. It is an issue that was resolved in the past in a positive way before I was here.

"I hope and wish that, as happened in the past, the club and the player will come to an agreement. That is what I would also like. I remember the words of the president: the club is above players and sporting directors and I agree with him 100%."

Luis Enrique was appointed as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain on July 5. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Mbappé is not the only player tipped to leave the Parc des Princes during the transfer window, with French media reporting that record signing Marco Verratti has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Luis Enrique declined to comment on the conversations he has had with the duo since taking charge of the club in July, but added: "I invite you to be attentive to my actions because it is my decisions that will express my opinion."

Meanwhile, ESPN reported earlier this month that PSG are in talks with Barcelona for Dembélé, with Luis Enrique confirming that the club was close to completing the transfer.

"He's not a PSG player yet, he won't be here tomorrow. There's a little something missing. Not 100%, but 99% he's a PSG player," Luis Enrique said.

Luis Enrique also outlined the style of play he wants to implement at PSG as they look to win a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title and challenge for the Champions League -- a trophy that has eluded them despite their domestic dominance.

"I want total football, attacking football, pressing football," Luis Enrique said. "We're professionals and we want to bring joy. I can sense that from what the players tell me. The pace is very high in training."