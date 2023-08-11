Rob Dawson debates whether Rasmus Hojlund will be a success at Manchester United after signing from Atalanta. (1:59)

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Fenerbahce for Brazil midfielder Fred, the clubs confirmed Friday.

The Turkish side have reached an agreement in principle worth €10 million ($10.9m) plus another €5m in add-ons. Fred is set to fly to Istanbul on Saturday before undergoing a medical. The deal is subject to personal terms being agreed and international clearance.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Fred was told by manager Erik ten Hag during the summer that he was unlikely to play a significant role during the season following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

He missed the preseason tour of the United States after being given time away to deal with a personal issue.

Fred is set to join Fenerbahce after spending five years at Manchester United. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

There was interest in the 30-year-old from Fulham, Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but he is set to move to Fenerbahce after they were able to agree a fee with United.

Fred arrived at Old Trafford in 2018 under former boss Jose Mourinho in a £47m ($59.7m) move from Shakhtar Donetsk. He leaves having made 213 appearances in five seasons, scoring 14 goals.

Following Fred's departure, United are also looking to offload Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. United have received contact from Real Sociedad, although sources have told ESPN that the move is in danger of stalling.