The 2023 Women's World Cup is in full swing, and these daily files give you the latest reporting from around the tournament as well as betting lines, what-to-watch-for information and best reads. Check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from Australia and New Zealand.

The lead: Australia eliminate France on penalties

SYDNEY -- The 2023 World Cup will have one of its host nations in the semifinals after Australia survived a nerve-shredding penalty shootout against France to win their quarterfinal clash.

Stadium Australia was a yellow sea of home support as the Matildas prepared for their quarterfinal. But, to the dismay of the majority of the 49,461-strong crowd, it was Les Bleues who started stronger and saw a handful of early chances go begging.

The best chance for Australia came late in the first half when Hayley Raso chased down a long ball, causing enough panic for Emily van Egmond to slip it back into the danger area. With goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin out of the picture, Mary Fowler aimed for what she though was an open goal, only to be denied but a sublime flying block from Élisa De Almeida.

The match finally pulled in favour of the hosts with Sam Kerr's second-half introduction. With their captain on the pitch, Australia found their urgency in attack and saw their own flurry of chances created but not taken.

Still scoreless after 90 minutes with the nerves settling over the stadium, the match moved into extra time. Wendie Renard's header at a corner was disallowed for her foul on Cailtin Foord before Courtnee Vine, fresh off of the bench, sent an effort the wrong side of the post as time ticked down to the inevitable with the hosts hanging on through a late French charge.

After the two sides were inseparable in 120 minutes of play, it was no surprise to see them remain locked in the penalty shootout with each goal, save and miss cancelled out.

Having been brought on right at the end of extra time to face Australia's penalties, France's third-choice goalkeeper Solène Durand proved her worth by making two saves as well as going the right way for a further five penalties she faced.

But it was Mackenzie Arnold who was the hero on the day, even after spurning the chance to win the shootout when her own spot kick hit the post. Arnold denied Selma Bacha, Eve Périsset and Kenza Dali twice, coming up trumps to deny the veteran a second time after a VAR intervention for the Matildas goalkeeper stepping off her line. After France's Viki Becho hit the frame of the goal, Vine stepped up to convert the 20th penalty of the shootout and send the home crowd into delirium.

Australia can enjoy making history by reaching a World Cup semifinal for the first time, but they'll be praying their finishing comes back in time for that game. -- Sophie Lawson

Australia booked their place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup after beating France on penalties. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Sights and sounds

Sweden's show of respect

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- When the final whistle went at Eden Park on Friday, confirming Sweden's progress into the semifinals at the expense of Japan, the scenes on the pitch were starker than we've seen so far this tournament.

Of course, teams who've been knocked out have been upset, but the sheer outpouring of emotion from the young Japan squad was something we've rarely seen from Nadeshiko. Disconsolate on the pitch, most in blue walked through the mixed zone, fulfilling their postmatch media duty with tears still in their eyes.

It was there, in the underbelly of the stadium that Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson, mid-interview, stopped to turn to Japan's Jun Endo next to her and offered the 23-year-old some words of comfort, lauding the strength and quality of the team her had just eliminated.

Although the words may or may not have been of immediate comfort to the attacker, the defeat far too raw, it was another show of respect and regard for the opposition which have been familiar sights at this tournament. -- Sophie Lawson

Wenger to speak at women's football convention

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Arsene Wenger will lead the speakers at FIFA's two-day Women's Football Convention in Sydney next week, with the former Arsenal manager, now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, set to give a keynote address on the future of the game.

Wenger has sparked controversy in his FIFA role by calling for men's World Cups to be held every two years within a radical plan to overhaul the football calendar. The 73-year-old is due to speak alongside Jill Ellis, the two-time World Cup winning coach with the USWNT, and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright is also slated to speak at the convention in a panel discussing the professionalisation of women's football.

The convention is only the second staging of the event, which involves each one of FIFA's member associations, and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura says it is crucial to build on the momentum of World Cup 2023.

"We can already say with confidence that this tournament is a gamechanger for women's football," Samoura said. "The crowds, the atmosphere and the quality of football we have seen already has been exceptional. I look forward to reflecting on that success and taking another enormous step to building on it at the Second FIFA Women's Football Convention on the 18-19 August." -- Mark Ogden

Amputee footballers shows their skills in Sydney

SYDNEY -- Players from the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and U.S. Amputee Football Federation were playing in Sydney this week on FIFA's Unity Pitch at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour.

The pitch has travelled to each of the nine host cities and the players showcased their skills there alongside attending two of the round of 16 matches.

"Amputee soccer has given me a new outlook on my ability, not my disability," said LaQuinta Haynes, from Columbus, Ohio. "Playing football did offer me a lot of mental health too, because it gives me a way of looking at myself differently."

Amie Donathan, who was one of only two female players at the Amputee Football World Cup last year, said: "A lot of people that have amputations or limb differences think that they can't follow their dreams or do what they want to because they have this difference, but I think that amputee soccer gives that hope.

"I didn't know any amputee or anybody like me before I played amputee soccer. So, it has just given me that different family. We all have a connection that not everyone can have and we just understand each other in a different way. The physical health benefits are definitely off the charts. You get a lot of lower body or upper body, you have to have a lot of stamina and the mental health benefits are also great because a lot of these people, including me, before we had amputee soccer, you just sometimes get down on yourself."

There are more than 5,000 players participate as part of WAFF across 50 countries. Turkey are the reigning world champions after taking the the World Cup on home soil in Istanbul last year. -- Tom Hamilton

World Cup brings big value to Australia

SYDNEY -- The revenue of the World Cup for Australia and its regions so far has reached massive heights already, according to data gathered by financial platform Airwallex.

The value of the competition to Queensland's and Brisbane's tourism sector has been projected as more than AUS$50million but, in terms of overall spending the figure stands at an eye-watering AUS$7.6 billion nationally and $1.55bn alone for the Sunshine State. This is the amount spent on retail, hospitality and commercial by locals as well as travellers and visitors in relation to the World Cup.

The other states to have benefitted the most are New South Wales (AUS$2.98bn) and Victoria (AUS$2.3bn.)

FIFA estimates that 20% of the tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup were sold to international fans, sparking a major influx of visitors and spending. -- Julien Laurens

