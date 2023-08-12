New England Revolution and United States international defender DeJuan Jones is once again drawing interest from European clubs, as various transfer windows come to a close over the next month, sources have told ESPN.

Among the interested parties are Belgium side Standard Liege and Bundesliga outfits FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart.

This isn't the first time Jones has caught the eye of Stuttgart, who explored the possibility of acquiring the defender last summer, though no deal happened on that occasion.

Jones' current contract with New England lasts through the end of 2025. Belgium's transfer window closes on Sept. 6 while the Bundesliga window closes on Sept. 1.

DeJuan Jones has established himself as one of the top left-back's in MLS. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones, 26, has been accumulating experience at both club and international level as a left back. He's in his fifth season with the Revs, having made a total of 132 league, cup and playoff appearances, scoring six goals.

He's made some inroads at international level as well, having played four of the five U.S. matches at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, though he still faces a steep hill to climb to get past the likes of Antonee Robinson and Joe Scally.

He's represented the U.S. a total of six times.