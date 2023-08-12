Transfer Talk: Barca make progress in Cancelo chase

Barcelona are negotiating with Manchester City to bring Joao Cancelo back to LaLiga on loan. Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca make progress in Cancelo chase

Barcelona have made progress in their pursuit of Manchester City wing-back João Cancelo, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are reported to be ongoing with the Premier League champions, with the 29-year-old Portugal international requested by manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been looking for a wing-back who adds an attacking threat.

The Blaugrana are unable to propose a move that would see Cancelo join on a full transfer, but there is hope of completing a loan arrangement that would include an option to make the signing permanent. The player is contracted at the Etihad through the 2026-27 season.

According to Nicolo Schira, Barca and Cancelo have agreed personal terms, while talks are set to continue between the two clubs as they look to find an agreement on a structure of the proposed season-long loan.

Cancelo found himself out of favour under Pep Guardiola last season, but picked up two league title winners' medals after joining eventual Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on loan in January.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Talks have reopened between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé over a new contract, according to L'Equipe. While no progress has been made over extending his stay at Parc des Princes, it is reported that there are signs of an improvement in relations between player and club. The 24-year-old France international was present in the stands in PSG's opening Ligue 1 0-0 draw with Lorient.

- Juventus will only part with striker Dusan Vlahovic if their valuation is met, reports Calciomercato. The Bianconeri have been looking for a €35 million transfer fee for the 23-year-old Serbia international, and despite talks with Chelsea, there has been considerable distance between the two sides. Should his valuation not be met, manager Massimiliano Allegri is willing to use him in his first-team squad for the upcoming season.

- Chelsea are interested in signing Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, reports the Guardian. With Real Madrid looking to land Kepa Arrizabalaga as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois, the 36-year-old former Leicester City shot-stopper has been identified as a potential option. He made 36 appearances for Nice in Ligue 1 last season, but has been reported to have been unsettled in France.

- A meeting has been held between representatives of Barcelona and Villarreal over a move for right-back Juan Foyth, writes Sport. The 25-year-old Argentina international is said to be high on the Blaugrana's wishlist as they look to sign a right-back, but the Yellow Submarine have so far been unwilling to negotiate down from the €54m release clause in his contract.

- AS Monaco are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Thorgan Hazard, reports Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 club are said to have stepped up their pursuit of the 30-year-old Belgium international, who entered the final year of his contract at Signal Iduna Park this summer. He made 14 Bundesliga appearances last season, but saw just two of those as a starter.