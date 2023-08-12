Jude Bellingham has a dream start at Real Madrid as he tallies his first goal off a corner kick. (0:56)

Carlo Ancelotti praised Jude Bellingham as "outstanding" after the England midfielder scored and delivered a man-of-the-match performance on his competitive debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win away at Athletic Club on Saturday.

Rodrygo put Madrid ahead in the 28th minute in Bilbao before Bellingham doubled their lead eight minutes later, diverting David Alaba's corner first time past goalkeeper Unai Simón.

The goals gave Madrid all three points in their opening game of the new LaLiga season, with the only sour note coming when defender Éder Militão limped off in tears in the second half with a knee injury.

"Bellingham is outstanding," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "He's a fantastic player with a great personality, he's a quality player. He's a very important signing... He has a strong character, it feels like he's been here for a long time."

Madrid paid an initial €103 million -- with another possible €30 million in variables -- to sign Bellingham, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer, their most high-profile addition to the squad alongside Arda Güler, Joselu, Fran García and Brahim Díaz.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a dream debut for Real Madrid. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

"I've always been taught that if you try to hit the target then you give yourself a chance," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV when asked about his debut goal. "I didn't make the best contact with it, I got a bit lucky, but I hit the target."

Madrid's preparations for the new season were hit on Thursday when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore his anterior cruciate ligament in training, with ESPN reporting that Madrid have accelerated talks with Chelsea over a loan move for Kepa Arrizabalaga as his replacement.

Ancelotti said centre-back Militao would undergo tests in the next few hours after suffering a knee injury himself at San Mames.

"Militao has a knee sprain," Ancelotti said. "It doesn't look good... let's hope it's not serious."

Madrid will now play away at Almeria next Saturday, before travelling to Celta Vigo on Aug. 25.

Their title rivals, champions Barcelona, play away at Getafe on Sunday.